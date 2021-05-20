The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,104 shares of company stock worth $10,620,789. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

