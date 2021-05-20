The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Mosaic traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 75176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $14,370,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

