The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Mosaic traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 75176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $14,370,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit