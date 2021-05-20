The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 4,971 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,583.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

