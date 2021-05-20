The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.67.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,247. The stock has a market cap of C$159.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$54.80 and a 1-year high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.