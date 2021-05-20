The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TD traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,873. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$54.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.84. The company has a market cap of C$159.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

