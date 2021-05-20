The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the period.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,187 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,806. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

