The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Argus currently has $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

