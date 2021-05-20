Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

