ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $7,623.61

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for $7,623.61 or 0.19212986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $660.86 million and $11,996.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00388520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00220242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004304 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00976312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034249 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

