Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,343 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.