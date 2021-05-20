Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMS. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

