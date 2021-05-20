Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 572,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 719.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Nomura by 66.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

