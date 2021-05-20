Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

