Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

