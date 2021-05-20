Todd Foley Sells 10,312 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

RPTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 500,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

