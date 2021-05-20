TOP Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. TOP has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $987,989.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.06 or 0.01173250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.60 or 0.09938028 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

