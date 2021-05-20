Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.03

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shares of Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.03 and traded as high as C$23.66. Torstar shares last traded at C$23.36, with a volume of 7,271 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.03.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit