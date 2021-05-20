Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

