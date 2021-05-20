Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

