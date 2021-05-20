Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

