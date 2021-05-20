Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

TSE:TOU opened at C$29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

