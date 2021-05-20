TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $762.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Shares of TDG opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.44. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $361.40 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

