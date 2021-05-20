Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Treace Medical Concepts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 over the last 90 days.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

