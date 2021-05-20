Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.