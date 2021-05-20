Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

