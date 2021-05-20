Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $241,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
