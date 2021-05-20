Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $241,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Several analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit