Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $241,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Several analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

