Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $32,406,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

