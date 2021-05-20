Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $16.45

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $15.67. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 6,742 shares.
TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.
About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
