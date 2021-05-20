Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $16.45

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $15.67. Triumph Group shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 6,742 shares.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.