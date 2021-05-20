Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000. Analog Devices makes up about 2.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $7.72 on Thursday, reaching $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 174,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,420. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

