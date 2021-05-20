Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

