TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.70 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

