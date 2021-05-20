TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.70 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
