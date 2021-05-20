TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $8.01. TSR shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 6,536 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

