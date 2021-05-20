Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.97

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.97 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 32.77 ($0.43). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Tungsten in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of £40.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.43.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

