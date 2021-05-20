Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Motors by 858.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311,877. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

