Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 118,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

