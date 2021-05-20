Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. 183,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,261,465. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.