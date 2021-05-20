Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

