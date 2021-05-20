Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 235,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 65,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,527. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

