Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.91. 6,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,808. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average of $199.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

