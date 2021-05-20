Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $83,272.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

