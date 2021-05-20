U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.53. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 49,637 shares.

USAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

