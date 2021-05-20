U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:USPH traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,850. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

