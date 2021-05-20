U.S. Well Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Well Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USWS stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $59,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

