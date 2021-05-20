U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

USX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,074.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

