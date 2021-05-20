UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

