UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAIXY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Hold.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

