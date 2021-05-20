UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $83.40.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

