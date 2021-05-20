Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 3,209,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,590. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.