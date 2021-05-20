Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,281.50 ($55.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,166.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £112.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

