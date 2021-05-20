Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.05

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $33.40. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 820 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. WBI Investments grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

