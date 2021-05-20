Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.05

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $33.40. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 820 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.
Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.