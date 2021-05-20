Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.