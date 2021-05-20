United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Decreased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232,868 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 372,049 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

UAL stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

